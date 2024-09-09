Choreo LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $25,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

