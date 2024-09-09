Choreo LLC Purchases 39,605 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $546.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $552.50 and a 200-day moving average of $533.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

