Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 12-Month High at $293.27

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $293.27 and last traded at $293.00, with a volume of 616329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $287.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Chubb Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,504,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

