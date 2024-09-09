Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

CHD opened at $105.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.01. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,722 shares of company stock valued at $20,986,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

