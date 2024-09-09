Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $57.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. Ciena has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ciena by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,736,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

