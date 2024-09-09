Citigroup Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $64.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $120.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

