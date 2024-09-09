Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Decreased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.