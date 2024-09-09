Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.00

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CTO Souvik Das sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,770.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,924,528 shares of company stock valued at $385,738,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,459 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,659,000 after buying an additional 128,402 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,430,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,671,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,551,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

