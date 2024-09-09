Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 769.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

GIS stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $75.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

