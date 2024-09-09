Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 443,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $27,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.1 %

Fastenal stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

