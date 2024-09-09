Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $198.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.41 and its 200 day moving average is $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

