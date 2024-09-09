Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $162.70 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average of $180.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.