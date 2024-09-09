Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $18.61 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Booking by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,731.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,773.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,699.51.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

