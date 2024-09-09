Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,922,000 after acquiring an additional 396,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.