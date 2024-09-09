Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $25,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $669,326,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in McKesson by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,510,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.93.
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of MCK opened at $504.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $574.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $412.64 and a 1-year high of $637.51.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
