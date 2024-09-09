Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 39,490 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,490 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

