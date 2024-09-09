CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Acquires 94 Shares

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg purchased 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £298.92 ($393.06).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, David Fineberg sold 13,711 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.17), for a total value of £43,463.87 ($57,151.70).

CMC Markets Stock Performance

CMC Markets stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 316 ($4.16). 2,669,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.47. CMC Markets Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 344 ($4.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £884.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,814.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.70.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 4,705.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.52) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

