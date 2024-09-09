Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

CCEP opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $81.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $5,876,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 156,620 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.