Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $23.49 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $23.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

