Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.92

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday. The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 9441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 111.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

