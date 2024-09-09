Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.05.

Comerica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Comerica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in Comerica by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Comerica by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

