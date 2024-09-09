Comparing GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse $33.99 million 0.65 $6.55 million N/A N/A GAN $126.74 million 0.62 -$34.44 million ($0.90) -1.93

Global Mofy Metaverse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Mofy Metaverse and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A GAN -18.48% -323.71% -27.66%

Summary

Global Mofy Metaverse beats GAN on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. It offers Real Money iGaming, GAN sports retail and online sportsbook, super remote gaming server, Simulated Gaming, iSight Back Office, iBridge Framework, and development services; development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support services. In addition, the company offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. GAN Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

