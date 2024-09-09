Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COMP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Compass alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COMP

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 55,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $329,175.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,824.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,836.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 55,698 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $329,175.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,824.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,062,178 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMP opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.91. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.