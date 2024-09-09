Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.50.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Concrete Pumping from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.55.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBCP

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.