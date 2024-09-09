Conflux (CFX) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $587.61 million and $22.66 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,041,008,655 coins and its circulating supply is 4,428,505,725 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,040,871,156.44 with 4,340,871,145.62 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13076451 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $21,130,111.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

