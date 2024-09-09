Connable Office Inc. Acquires 4,912 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $16,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,336,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $129.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $126.59 and a 12-month high of $162.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.41.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

