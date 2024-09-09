Connable Office Inc. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG opened at $176.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $416.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $177.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

