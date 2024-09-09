Connable Office Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in NU by 4,116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 65,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 64,215 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in NU by 38.0% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 76,902 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.