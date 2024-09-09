Connable Office Inc. Makes New $362,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.4 %

ZTS opened at $189.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

