Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AON Stock Down 0.2 %
AON stock opened at $348.03 on Monday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $350.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.15 and a 200-day moving average of $309.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.
AON Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.
About AON
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- AMD Stock: How Real Is The 85% Upside They’re Talking About?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Could Semtech Be the Next Big Thing in IoT and Smart Cities?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Medtronic Stock: Growth On Rise of the Cardiovascular Machines
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.