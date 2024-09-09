Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $950,192,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

