Connable Office Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 57,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 358,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $41.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

