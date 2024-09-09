Connable Office Inc. Sells 94 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.63.

Shares of EPAM opened at $204.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.81. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

