Connable Office Inc. Sells 953 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $910.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $895.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $828.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

