Connable Office Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

PFE stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of -475.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

