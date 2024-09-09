ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.37. 268,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,628,854. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

