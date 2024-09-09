Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $295.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.78.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.23. The company had a trading volume of 212,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,322. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.