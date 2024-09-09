Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (CSW.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSW.A stock opened at C$13.40 on Monday. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 12 month low of C$12.20 and a 12 month high of C$15.05. The stock has a market cap of C$325.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.25.

Insider Activity at Corby Spirit and Wine

In related news, Director Pamela Laycock bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$92,050.00. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

