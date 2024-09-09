Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.30.

NYSE CNM opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. Core & Main has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

