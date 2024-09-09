Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $252.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.13.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corvus Pharmaceuticals
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.