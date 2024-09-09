Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $252.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

