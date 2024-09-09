Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.93.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Down 1.6 %

BASE stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $65,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock worth $668,568. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,762,000 after acquiring an additional 118,372 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Couchbase by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 809,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 123,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $9,059,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.