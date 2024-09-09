Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 696,800 Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 696,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,736,000. Papa Johns International makes up about 0.9% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 2.11% of Papa Johns International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Papa Johns International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Papa Johns International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 36.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 102,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Papa Johns International Price Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $48.29. 65,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,933. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

View Our Latest Report on Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.