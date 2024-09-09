Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 80,000 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $75,620,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 147,108 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Avangrid by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 359,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.56. 18,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avangrid

Avangrid Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.