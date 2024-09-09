Cowen AND Company LLC Boosts Stake in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,305 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in CARGO Therapeutics were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after buying an additional 854,840 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $79,557,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRGX traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $19.96. 36,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,315. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $33.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

CARGO Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CRGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

