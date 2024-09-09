Cowen AND Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Free Report) by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,161 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 3.24% of ClimateRock worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRC remained flat at $11.55 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. ClimateRock has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

ClimateRock Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

