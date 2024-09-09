Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 5,148 Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 3.03% of Canna-Global Acquisition worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

CNGL stock remained flat at $10.94 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,390. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Insider Transactions at Canna-Global Acquisition

About Canna-Global Acquisition

In other Canna-Global Acquisition news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,054. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

