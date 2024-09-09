Cowen AND Company LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) by 700.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,440 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTII. Kim LLC grew its holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 183,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 105,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FutureTech II Acquisition alerts:

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTII traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,155. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

FutureTech II Acquisition Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.