Cowen AND Company LLC Has $114.87 Million Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,756,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the quarter. PTC Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 4.90% of PTC Therapeutics worth $114,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

PTCT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 45,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,238. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

