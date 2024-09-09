Cowen AND Company LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Free Report) by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,653 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

