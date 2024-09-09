Cowen AND Company LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,185 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 6.50% of Mars Acquisition worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 256,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Mars Acquisition by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 456,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 214,559 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MARX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,594. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

About Mars Acquisition

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

